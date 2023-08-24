TOPLESS Davide Sanclimenti has recreated a Love Island scene after reuniting with Ekin-Su while on holiday.

The Love Island winner, 28, recently reunited with Ekin-Su after splitting up earlier this summer.

4 Topless Davide Sanclimenti has recreated a Love Island scene after reuniting with Ekin-Su while on holiday Credit: Instagram

4 Davide and Ekin Su confirmed they’re back on earlier this week Credit: davidesalci/Instagram….

And now the once again loved up couple have headed off on a romantic break together.

They’re currently relaxing in Ekin’s native Turkey as they recreated a scene from Love Island, where the pair met.

Davide could be seen in swimwear while lying down on a sun lounger topless.

Ekin-Su, who turned 29 this week, lay beside him in a bright yellow bikini as they soaked up the sun.

Earlier this week, the couple shocked fans by revealing they were back together.

In an Instagram Story, the business owner wrapped his arm around Ekin’s shoulder in a sweet video taken on the beach in her native Turkey.

The couple beamed from ear-to-ear while posing for the selfie-style clip.

He joked in the caption, “I found someone I think I know.”

While Ekin and Davide won Love Island last year, they were also known for their fiery arguments.

Show fans will remember iconic moments such as when Davide famously called her a “liar” and an “actress” during one of their most heated rows.

4 Ekin-Su celebrated turning 29 with Davide who treated her to a luxurious dinner Credit: Instagram

4 The pair are currently enjoying a holiday in Ekin-Su’s native Turkey Credit: Instagram