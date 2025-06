World

Photographers from CBC News, The Canadian Press, Reuters and others document our changing world every day. Here’s a selection of the week’s top images.

From a G7 summit to the Canadian Grand Prix, see the best images of the past week

Minhi Wang, the stage name of David Shih-Ming Yao, performs during the Gay Ol’ Times drag show at The Gardens, Kensington Health’s long-term care home, in Toronto on Thursday. (Alex Lupul/CBC) Photographers from CBC News, The Canadian Press, Reuters and others document our changing world every day. Here’s a selection of the week’s top images. Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, greets U.S. President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony at the G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images) At Queen’s Park Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford apologized to First Nations leaders, including Deputy Grand Council Chief Chris Plain, left, and Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige, for comments he made while pushing Bill 5, his controversial legislation that fast-tracks mining approvals. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) A rock slide, centre, took place near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta., in Banff National Park on Thursday. Two people died and three others were injured in the massive rockfall. Parks Canada officials said Friday they are confident no one else is buried in the debris. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press) The Florida Panthers celebrate with the Stanley Cup Tuesday after winning Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Fla. The team bested Edmonton for the second year in a row to become back-to-back NHL champs. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images/Reuters) Members of Toronto Metropolitan University’s Faculty of Community Services graduating class take part in a convocation ceremony on Tuesday in Toronto. (CBC) Quebec provincial police search the fields Tuesday around Highway 20 in Vaudreuil, Que., for a three-year-old girl from Montreal who went missing Sunday. Police found the toddler alive Wednesday by the side of a highway near St-Albert, Ont., about 150 kilometres west of Montreal. (Radio-Canada) Two hundred elementary school students release over 400 butterflies that they raised as part of their learning at the Surrey Centre Cemetery in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) George Russell of the United Kingdom, pictured in action on the track, won the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal on Sunday. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)