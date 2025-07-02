Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for an area in Yellowhead County on Tuesday night.

The weather agency said it was also issuing an Alberta Emergency Alert for the area near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River at 6:45 p.m.

ECCC said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the weather agency said. “This thunderstorm is located 45 km southeast of Edson and is moving towards the east at 30 km/h.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.”

At 7:09 p.m., ECCC downgraded the warning to an advisory.

