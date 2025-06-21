Toronto is heading into a hot and humid weather stretch as a strong heat wave settles over the region. Environment Canada forecasts high temperatures, extreme humidex values, and a high UV index over the coming days. In response, city officials have opened more than 500 cooling spaces to help residents stay safe.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the city, with daily highs forecast to reach the mid-30s. On Saturday, 21 June, the temperature is expected to hit 28°C, but with the humidity, it could feel like 36.

There is a 60 percent chance of afternoon showers and the risk of thunderstorms. Winds will blow from the southeast at 20 km/h. The UV index is very high at 9.

Conditions will remain warm overnight, with partly cloudy skies and a low of 24°C. Winds from the southwest will gust up to 40 km/h.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow held a press conference on Saturday to reveal a citywide effort to support residents during the heat wave.

Over 500 cooling spaces citywide, including libraries, community centers, and seniors’ homes, are to be opened. Additionally, they are collaborating with the Red Cross to assist the most vulnerable residents and seniors through door-to-door wellness checks starting Sunday, 22 June.Sunday is expected to be hot and cloudy, with temperatures rising to 34°C and a humidex of 45. Winds will shift throughout the day, from west to calm, and then northwest by late afternoon. The UV index will climb to 10, which is classified as very high. The night will be clear with a low of 24°C.The hot weather continues into Monday, with sunny skies and a high of 34°C. The overnight low is forecast at 25°C. On Tuesday, forecasters expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will again be 34°C, with a low of 21°C in the evening.

Temperatures may ease midweek, with cloudy skies and scattered showers expected from Wednesday through Friday. Highs will hover around 23°C to 25°C.