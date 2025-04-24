



Police are investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting at Toronto Pearson Airport on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at Terminal 1 of the airport, according to Peel Regional Police. They confirmed in a post on X that an adult male was shot and the police officer is uninjured.

“This is an isolated incident and there are no known threats to public safety,” the post said. “Expect delays at the Terminal.”

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING:

-T1 at Pearson International Airport

-Large police presence.

-Adult ml shot.

-Officer is uninjured.

–@SIUOntario has been contacted.

-This is an isolated incident and there are no known threats to public safety.

-Expect Delays at the Terminal.… — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 24, 2025

Passengers and vehicles “

are being rerouted to enter and exit through T1 arrivals,” the airport’s X account said in a post at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In an emailed statement to National Post, Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kristy Denette confirmed there “has been a police-involved shooting.”

“SIU investigators are being dispatched,” said Denette.

Just after 7:30 a.m. ET, Ontario Provincial Police posted on X to say that roads were closed on “Highway 409 to Terminal 1 Departures” in Mississauga. “Please avoid the area,” the post said.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy409 to Terminal 1 Departures, at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga – Roads closed due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area. ^ao pic.twitter.com/YdAprJqiOs — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) April 24, 2025

Photos and videos on social media of the surrounding areas showed cars lined up and a heavy police presence. In one video, police vehicles can be seen with sirens blocking off travellers from entering the area.

#BREAKING: Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminal 1 On ‘Lockdown’ After Shooting. Witnesses Say CPR Is Being Done.

pic.twitter.com/XodQ2FGTLc — 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) April 24, 2025

A photo posted on X by a user named John Fowler shows cars traffic at the terminal.

Anyone know what’s going on at Pearson airport? Dozen police cars & rifles out? pic.twitter.com/FQ0vqVpBiH — John Fowler (@john_fowler_jd) April 24, 2025

More to come.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.









Source link