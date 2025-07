Although the graphic has been deleted, ArtHouseTO has left several messages of support for the statement on their Instagram feed. On July 2, the communal art group reposted another message defending Bob Vylan’s call. “Chanting ‘Death, Death to the IDF’ is a morally required rallying cry against a genocidal army that continues to mass murder, starve, torture, rape, displace and maim Palestinians at an unprecedented rate,” reads the post from @jewssaynotogenocide.