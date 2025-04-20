This spring, Toronto is flipping the switch — literally — in an effort to save more than 25 million birds.

With millions of migratory birds expected to pass through the city this season, the City of Toronto is asking residents and businesses to turn off unnecessary lights at night to prevent fatal window collisions.

The Lights Out Toronto campaign, which runs during migration seasons from mid-March to early June and mid-August to early November, is aiming to make the city a safer stopover for birds.

“Night-migrating birds are drawn by city lights into urban areas where they often fatally collide with building windows that they cannot see,” the campaign warns.

Toronto sits on a major bird migration route along Lake Ontario, making it a prime rest stop. But, according to the Government of Canada website, window collisions kill 16 to 42 million birds each year from flying into windows.

The bright lights in urban areas are harmless to us but can be fatal to these feathered animals, according to the city.

However, there is a simple and effective fix.

Reducing light pollution is one of the easiest ways Torontonians can help.

As part of the campaign, the city is urging people to turn off lights that aren’t for safety, close curtains at night if lights are on, reduce decorative or atrium lighting and skip strobe lights when possible.

Many of North America’s migratory bird species are already in decline due to habitat loss, climate change, pesticides and building collisions, according to the City of Toronto’s website.

Organizations like FLAP Canada (Fatal Light Awareness Program) say window strikes are a key reason why there are three billion fewer birds in the skies compared with 25 years ago.

Since 2006, the city has led the way in bird-friendly policies by requiring new developments to use safer lighting and bird-safe glass designs.

The campaign also advises gently placing a stunned bird in a box or paper bag with tissue and contacting the Toronto Wildlife Centre.

As the weather starts to warm up in preparation for summer, flipping a switch at night could be a bright idea. One that can help millions of birds find their way home.

