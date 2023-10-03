Priti Patel and Nigel Farage dance at Tory Party conference

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email

Rishi Sunak refused to be pushed about the fate of HS2 in Manchester, but has left the door open for Nigel Farage to return to the Conservative party.

In his morning interviews, the prime minister insisted he would not be “rushed” into making a decision with billions of pounds at stake.

“We shouldn’t be rushed into things like that. What people would expect from me is to take the time to go over it properly and make sure we make the right long-term decisions for the country,” he told BBC Breakfast.

The decision comes just weeks afterThe Independent first revealed secret talks between him and chancellor Jeremy Hunt to scrap the route.

On Mr Farage’s membership prospects, the PM told GB News: “I welcome lots of people who want to subscribe to our ideals, to our values.”

But the former Ukip leader replied “no, no, no” to the suggestion while Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands also said he would not welcome it.