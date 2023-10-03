Priti Patel and Nigel Farage dance at Tory Party conference
Rishi Sunak refused to be pushed about the fate of HS2 in Manchester, but has left the door open for Nigel Farage to return to the Conservative party.
In his morning interviews, the prime minister insisted he would not be “rushed” into making a decision with billions of pounds at stake.
“We shouldn’t be rushed into things like that. What people would expect from me is to take the time to go over it properly and make sure we make the right long-term decisions for the country,” he told BBC Breakfast.
The decision comes just weeks afterThe Independent first revealed secret talks between him and chancellor Jeremy Hunt to scrap the route.
On Mr Farage’s membership prospects, the PM told GB News: “I welcome lots of people who want to subscribe to our ideals, to our values.”
But the former Ukip leader replied “no, no, no” to the suggestion while Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands also said he would not welcome it.
Braverman surprised Human Rights Act is not called ‘Criminal Rights Act’
Suella Braverman said she was surprised the Human Rights Act was not called the “Criminal Rights Act”.
Addressing the main stage at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester said: “(The public) know another thing, that the future could bring millions more migrants to these shores, uncontrolled and unmanageable unless the Government they elect next year acts decisively to stop that happening.”
Talking about “illegal immigration”, she said: “Our country has become enmeshed in a dense net of international rules that were designed for another era. And it is Labour that turbocharged their impact by passing the misnamed Human Rights Act.
“I’m surprised they didn’t call it the ‘Criminal Rights Act’.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:47
Braverman says ‘Islamist extremism’ the main threat to the British public
Suella Braverman said the government has made sure Prevent focuses on what she named the “main security threat” to the British public: “Islamist extremism”.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:41
‘Racism smear won’t work against me,’ Braverman says
The “racist smear” will not work against herself nor the prime minister, Suella Braverman declared at the conference.
“The choice between Conservatives and Labour is the choice between strong borders and no borders,” the home secretary added.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:35
Government to start ‘closing down asylum hotels’- Home secretary
A round of appluase erupted as the home secretary told the conference the party will “soon start closing down asylum hotels”.
She added: “We will do whatever is in our will to stop the boats and deter bogus asylum seekers.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:32
Ms Braverman said politicians in previous years did not handle immigration efficiently.
She said: “We were too slow to recognise the scale of the problem, too unwilling to accept that our legal framework needed updating.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:29
“This country has been generous in taking in refugees,” Suella Braverman told the conference.
But said the British people have been clear in “poll after poll” that immigration is “too high”.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:27
Suella Braverman ironically says the Tory party are “raising our game” in Manchester despite the controversial scrapping of the HS2 link to the north.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:25
Braverman takes stage
Home secretary Suella Braverman has now taken the stage before the conference.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:21
Rees-Mogg says Tories could ‘cope’ with Farage in the party
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said that he would welcome Nigel Farage into the Conservative Party.
The senior Tory MP joked: “I know he is a bit left wing but I think we could with cope with him.”
Appearing at an event on net zero, hosted by The Spectator magazine, he added that Mr Farage’s “contribution to British public life” should earn him a seat in the House of Lords.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain3 October 2023 15:13
