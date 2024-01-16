Tory deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith have joined a rebellion against Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda bill.

The right-wing pair have said they will vote for amendments to the legislation in the Commons later today.

Sunak is now under pressure to sack both men from their posts in a move which would infuriate many on the right of the party.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill – which the prime minister says will finally leads to deportation flights to the east African country – returns to parliament this afternoon.

Around 60 Tory MPs are backing amendments which would toughen up the legislation by allowing ministers to ignore rulings by the European Court of Human Rights.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) last night, Anderson, who is also a host on GB Ndews, confirmed he would back amendments in the name of former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and veteran backbencher Sir Bill Cash.

The Rwanda Bill. I have signed the Cash & Jenrick amendments. I will vote for them. — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 15, 2024

He was joined by fellow Red Wall MP Clarke-Smith, who said: “When I was elected in 2019 I promised my constituents we would take back control.

“I want this legislation to be as strong as possible and therefore I will be supporting the Jenrick/Cash amendments. These are arguments I have consistently made and will continue to make.”

On Sky News this morning, work and pensions secretary Mel Stride insisted the Tories were “united” but would not be drawn on whether Anderson and Clarke-Smith would lose their jobs.

He said: “I understand why they and others feel very strongly about the legislation that is going through parliament because we are all united in very firmly understanding that we need a deterrent in order to break the model and stop the boats coming across to our shores.