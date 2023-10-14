Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in the United States, and Freeway Rick Ross believes his Canadian citizenship could cause problems for him during his time locked up.

On Saturday (October 14), TMZ briefly spoke to the former drug lord about the singer/rapper’s conviction and its implications considering the 31-year-old is from a different country.

“Him being a foreigner and all, y’know, it’s definitely gon’ be a little different for him,” he began. “Not having a clique that he runs with, definitely it’ll be — could be some issues. Y’know, like with me, I didn’t really run with a particular gang, but the Hoovers always felt like they was supposed to protect me when I was in the joint.”

He continued: “His background is going to be the biggest detriment to him, y’know, because guys are gonna think that he’s got money and they also gonna be saying that he’s from another country and that he’s not from here. It could be rough on him.”

Commenting on Lanez’s posting in North Kern State Prison, Ross added: “He in the state — the state could be rough. Y’know the feds is rough but the state is even rougher because you got different guys in the state than in the feds.

“You got guys who in there for robbery, sexual assault and stuff like that. It’s a little different in the state, but hopefully Tory will be alright, man.”

A little later, the 63-year old added: “If you clique up now, you responsible for that gang, y’know, you have to take care of ’em. If they get into something then you have to get into it, so it’s definitely got some issues. Y’know, I just hope that he can figure everything out, y’know, for himself.”

Last month, Lanez was officially sent to prison to serve his sentence, marking the conclusion of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars by Judge David Herriford in August, which is three less than the prosecution were seeking.

He was facing a maximum of 22 years and eight months, as well as subsequent deportation to Canada (which will still be enforced once he’s released from prison).