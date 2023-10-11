Tory Lanez‘s fight for freedom hasn’t stopped from behind bars as his legal team has filed yet another bail request.

According to Meghann Cuniff, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) filed a motion for bail pending appeal with the court system of California on Tuesday (October 10).

Cuniff speculated that the singer/rapper wouldn’t be granted bail since the motion is similar to the one that was rejected last month.

“The arguments are nearly identical to the motion Judge Herriford rejected at the Sept. 14 hearing in LA (the one where Lanez called me a googly eyed bitch), including the forgoing of any mention of the rehab pushed at sentencing,” she wrote.

As part of his bail preference, Lanez requested to rent a home in Los Angeles under house arrest rather than attending rehab.

“Instead of residential rehab, Lanez wants to rent a home in Los Angeles from a friend who rents exotic homes and cars,” she continued. “But his letter from the friend isn’t specifically about the bail request. It’s a general character reference letter for Lanez’s sentencing back in August.”

Tory Lanez is currently being housed at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. Last month, reports suggested that he was “scared for his life” inside the facility, which has seen multiple murders this year alone.

“Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison,” a source told Page Six. “He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status.”

They added: “He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback. He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

Lanez’s sentencing played out over two days in Los Angeles court when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

West Coast rapper Spider Loc gave the incarcerated Toronto native some pointers on how to move around in the California prison system.

“He’s going to have a whole bunch of attention,” the former Death Row and G-Unit affiliate said. “All eyes on him. Not only from the inmates, but from the police. Just be cool, be himself, he should be alright, man.

“It’s not much of a bully factor that could affect him, unless he try to get involved in things that don’t concern him. He just run his program, go from A to B, and do what he’s there to do, he should be alright. People are going to more so appreciate that he right there, than not.”

He continued: “Now, if he come out of his element and try to dibble and dabble into shit that’s not his business, he can sure have an issue. And depending on how scared he is, he gotta be careful of getting finessed into a relationship that he really don’t desire to be in too.”