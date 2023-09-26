Live from prison, it’s Tory Lanez!

The 31-year-old “Say It” rapper, who is serving a 10-year sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif., for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, addressed his fans — known as Umbrellas — Monday in a voicemail posted to his social media.

“I’m talking to you live from prison right now. I’m just happy to get out of that bulls–t county jail,” Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, said about being transferred to state prison last week.

“They were hating on the young fly, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown. A half-sized cell by myself,” he claimed. “No windows, no mirrors. N—a ain’t even seen himself in a whole year.”

Lanez continued, “But with all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits, and my drive and ambition is growing stronger every day.”







Tory Lanez said Monday that he’s “more prepared than ever” to drop new music despite his 10-year prison sentence. Getty Images

“The Color Violet” rapper thanked fans for their support during this “scary time” and encouraged them to “not be afraid.”

“This don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever,” Lanez insisted.

“The music videos and all the projects you’ve wanted? They all (sic) ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one that we want most,” he said, teasing the deluxe edition of his 2021 album “Alone at Prom.”







Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet after an argument in July 2020. Getty Images for Coachella







Lanez is pictured in a booking photo at North Kern State Prison on Sept. 19. California Department of Corrections via Getty Images







The prison in Delano, Calif., is Lanez’s home for the next 10 years. CDCR/MEGA

The Post has contacted reps for Lanez and Megan, 28, for comment.

Lanez appeared emotionless in a mugshot taken last week, shortly after he was denied bail.

The Canadian rapper was convicted of negligent discharge of a gun, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and possession of a loaded and unregistered gun.

Lanez fired a gun at the back of Megan’s feet and shouted for her to dance in an argument that ensued after a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home in July 2020.