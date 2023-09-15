Los Angeles, CA –

Tory Lanez used his final courtroom moments in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case to hurl a “profane insult” at Meghann Cuniff, the court reporter has claimed.

Tory (real name Daystar Peterson) appeared in court in Los Angeles on Thursday (September 14) for a hearing on his motion for bail, which was filed late last month following his sentencing.

In the motion, the 31-year-old rapper asked for permission to live with his six-year-old son and new wife, Raina Chassagne, in an “exotic” rental home as his legal team appeals his sentence.

Things didn’t go Tory’s way, though, as Judge David Herriford denied his request. He cited Tory’s conviction for a violent crime, his “history of violating court orders” and his non-U.S. citizenship that could lead to his deportation to Canada and “prevent him from coming back to court even if he wanted to.”

It means Tory will now be transported to a state prison in the coming weeks, where he’ll serve out a 10-year sentence (which includes credit for almost a year served).

Before departing the courtroom, Lanez allegedly called Meghann Cuniff, who has been at the forefront of covering the high-profile trial since its inception last year, “a googly-eyed bitch.”

“I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me ‘a googly eyed bitch’ as he looked at gallery,” Cuniff tweeted on Thursday. “Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end.”

In response to a Twitter user who said they’d “like to see this on video,” she replied: “Cross your fingers the court reporter got it in the transcript! Source tells me ‘several people in court heard it, including some of the deputies. I doubt the court reporter picked it up.’ [crossed fingers emoji].”

I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me “a googly eyed bitch” as he looked at gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 14, 2023

Cross your fingers the court reporter got it in the transcript! Source tells me “several people in court heard it, including some of the deputies. I doubt the court reporter picked it up.” 🤞🤞🤞 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Tory Lanez has taken aim at Meghann Cuniff. In July, his team trashed the Law & Crime reporter on social media, accusing her of being “negative and extremely biased” toward the rapper.

“With all due respect, please disregard anything Megan Cuniff [sic] reports on Tory Lanez,” the post read. “Her objective, perspective/narrative has always been negative and extremely biased towards him.

“If there is an update on Tory, it will come from this first. If it doesn’t come from this page, it’s not real. With love – The Umbrella.”

The post came after Cuniff had interviewed a prospective new attorney for Lanez, who claimed that the rapper was “being taken advantage of” by his current legal team.

Cuniff isn’t the only woman who has found herself in Tory’s digital crosshairs, either. When sentencing the rapper last month, Judge Herriford cited his post-shooting conduct, which included social media posts and song lyrics aimed at Megan Thee Stallion, as “a major aggravating factor in this case.”

His conduct was also mentioned in a written statement from Megan ahead of his sentencing, in which she accused Tory of “[making] a mockery of my trauma.”

related news Tory Lanez Reportedly Rejected 4-Year Plea Deal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting September 8, 2023

“I want you to know that since I was viciously shot by the defendant a little over three years ago, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” she wrote to the judge.

“I have been tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant,” she wrote. “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.”

She continued: “He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.”