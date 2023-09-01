Tory Lanez has come off the market, as a new court document reveals that he’s a married man.

Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has been reporting on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial since the very beginning, made the revelation on Friday (September 1).

Cuniff, who obtained copies of the motion to bail Lanez out of jail, revealed that the rapper (real name Daystar Peterson) married his fiancé Raina Chassagne sometime between his sentencing and the current bail motion. Chassagne, who also wrote a letter of support for Lanez during his sentencing hearing, got engaged to the “Hurts Me” rapper sometime during the sentencing process.

Chassagne is also the mother of Tory Lanez’s six-year-old son.

Check out Cuniff’s tweet about Lanez’s new marital status below.

From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks. His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion. pic.twitter.com/TE4B14qw35 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 1, 2023

A “bail on appeal” motion was filed on Tory’s behalf in Los Angeles on Monday (August 28), with a hearing set for September 5.

“Ask and ye shall receive: Tory Lanez’s lawyers appear to have filed a motion to bail him out of jail as he appeals his judgment and sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion,” Cuniff wrote on Twitter at the time.

She added: “Regarding actual motion, DA’s office says they weren’t aware anything was filed and haven’t received anything yet, but ‘132 has been dark’ which refers to Judge Herriford’s dept # and means he’s been out. But public docket entry is yesterday, hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.”

The hearing will be in front of Judge David Herriford, who presided over the December 2022 trial and ultimately sentenced Lanez to a decade behind bars.

The filing comes after Tory Lanez’s defense attorney Jose Baez exchanged words with Meghann Cuniff online after she questioned his commitment to his client by noting that he appeared to be vacationing in Italy instead of appealing his sentence.

“2+ weeks since Tory Lanez’s lawyer Jose Baez said he’d file a motion to bail Lanez out of jail as he appeals his convictions and 10-year prison sentence,” Cuniff tweeted last week. “No motion has been filed, and I’m not sure how much of a priority it is for Baez: He’s posting Instagram stories from Italy.”

Baez hit back by dismissing the esteemed journalist as a “blogger”and claiming she has displayed “bias” against Tory Lanez throughout her coverage of the trial.