Tory Lanez has been incessantly mocked for a smug 2021 tweet about his chances of going to jail over the Megan Thee Stallion shooting after being sentenced to a decade behind bars.

Back in September 2021, Lanez wasn’t too worried about ending up in prison so he fired back at his haters on Twitter. “Me at my house …. watching n-ggas on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail,” he wrote alongside a gif of Wiz Khalifa dancing while eating.

Fast-forward to Tuesday (August 8) when Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Those supporting Megan Thee Stallion didn’t waste a minute to celebrate Lanez’s demise as many came back to the cocky aforementioned tweet and clowned the Canadian crooner.

“Aged like Milk. Enjoy your 10 years,” one person wrote, while another added: “Look how the tables turn!”

Lanez was found guilty on all three counts in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case in December and faced a maximum of 22 years behind bars, as well as deportation to his native Canada.

Prosecutors called for him to receive a 13-year sentence, citing the “high level of callousness” and “high degree of indifference for human life” he displayed when he shot Megan in the feet during a drunken dispute in July 2020 while Tory’s lawyers sought the lower term of three years.

The sentencing played out over two days in Los Angeles court. On Monday (August 7), a scathing written statement from Megan Thee Stallion was read aloud by District Attorney Kathy Ta.

In it, Megan blasted Tory for spinning false narratives about the shooting, which left her with bullet fragments in both feet, and making light of her “trauma” in subsequent music releases. As a result, she said she has “not experienced a single day of peace” since the shooting.

According to Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, Tory spoke for several minutes during his two-day sentencing hearing, saying he “still cares dearly” for Megan Thee Stallion and they had bonded over the loss of their mothers.

He also expressed regret for saying “some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets I shouldn’t have revealed” prior to the shooting.

