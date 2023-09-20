Tory Lanez‘s most recent mugshot has been released to the public as he heads off to state prison to serve his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan The Stallion in 2020.

TMZ obtained the latest photo of the embattled Toronto rapper and singer (real name Daystar Peterson) on Wednesday (September 20).

In the actual photo, Lanez’s hair is a bit disheveled, he has a 5 o’clock shadow, and it looks like he’s picked up a few pounds while inside.

TMZ says that he was extradited to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California on Tuesday (September 19). North Kern State Prison is about 145 miles from Los Angeles.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month for his crimes. Most recently, an appeal was denied after his legal team filed a motion to bail him out of jail.

Last Thursday (September 14), court reporter Meghann Cuniff — who has been closely covering the case since it began — reported that Lanez went into his bail motion with representatives from Unite The People, who signed off on his request for bail. Jose Baez, best known for his defense of Casey Anthony, could not appear in court on Lanez’s behalf due to “prior commitments.”

Lanez then requested that Judge Herriford allow him to live in the same house with his son, and he’ll be renting out a home from a man who rents out exotic homes and cars should his request be granted.

Unfortunately for Tory Lanez, his pleas fell on deaf ears. “Tory Lanez is officially headed to prison,” Cuniff wrote in her tweet at the time. “The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you,” Judge Herriford said.

Lanez grinned at his supporters, including his father and friends from the Unite the People legal services group, before being led out.”

Tory Lanez has now exhausted all of his appeals in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, and this final turn of events comes shortly after it was revealed that the “Lie to Me” rapper initially turned down a four-year plea deal to take his chances with the California jury.

VladTV reported last month that he was offered a four-year plea deal by prosecutors earlier in the case, citing “sources close to the case.”

However, Tory — who has long maintained his innocence — reportedly rejected the deal and opted to take the case to trial. His decision didn’t work out in his favor, though, as he was found guilty on all counts last December following a two-week trial.