Tory Lanez has been better known for his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion than for his music, but he has still taken time to grieve with a touching tribute to a late friend who also inspired his 2021 album, Alone At Prom.

The “Hurts Me” rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (September 7) to share details about a friend he merely referred to as “Alexa” in the post. He also shared some video clips featuring himself and his late friend, and implied that she’d been the victim of some type of violence.

“A close friend to me and so many, a beautiful soul, and the muse that revolutionized Alone At Prom,” he wrote. “We laughed, we worked, we partied, and shared many deep conversations and moments together. I should have been there to stop this from happening.”

He continued: “It hurts more that I was not able to say my final goodbyes at your Ceremony of Life, but I Promise to make your legacy live on. You meant so much to so many of us. May your imprint be stamped on the world forever as you Rest in Paradise. S.I.P The Lady of Namek.”

This post is just the latest in shocking revelations made by Tory Lanez, who recently — though inadvertently — revealed that he’s a married man.

Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has been reporting on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial since the very beginning, made the revelation last Friday (September 1).

Cuniff, who obtained copies of the motion to bail Lanez out of jail, revealed that the rapper (real name Daystar Peterson) married his fiancée Raina Chassagne sometime between his sentencing and the current bail motion. Chassagne, who also wrote a letter of support for Lanez during his sentencing hearing, got engaged to the “Hurts Me” rapper sometime during the sentencing process.

Chassagne is also the mother of Tory Lanez’s six-year-old son.

The filing comes after Tory Lanez’s defense attorney Jose Baez exchanged words with Meghann Cuniff online when she questioned his commitment to his client by noting that he appeared to be vacationing in Italy instead of appealing his sentence.

“2+ weeks since Tory Lanez’s lawyer Jose Baez said he’d file a motion to bail Lanez out of jail as he appeals his convictions and 10-year prison sentence,” Cuniff tweeted last week. “No motion has been filed, and I’m not sure how much of a priority it is for Baez: He’s posting Instagram stories from Italy.”

Baez hit back by dismissing the esteemed journalist as a “blogger” and claiming she has displayed “bias” against Tory Lanez throughout her coverage of the trial.