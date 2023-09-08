Tory Lanez could’ve walked away less than half of his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion had he not rejected a plea deal, according to a new report.

VladTV reported on Thursday (September 7) that the Canadian rapper (real name Daystar Peterson) was offered a four-year plea deal by prosecutors earlier in the case, citing “sources close to the case.”

However, Tory — who has long maintained his innocence — reportedly rejected the deal and opted to take the case to trial. His decision didn’t work out in his favor, though, as he was found guilty on all counts last December following a two-week trial.

Lanez was then sentenced to 10 years behind bars by Judge David Herriford in August, three less than prosecutors were seeking. He was facing a maximum of 22 years and eight months, as well as subsequent deportation to his Canada (which will still be enforced once he’s released from prison).

Reports of Tory Lanez being offered a plea deal first emerged in September 2021, just months after he was hit with felony charges for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a drunken dispute at a party in the Hollywood Hills that July.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta told Rolling Stone at the time that both sides were “in possible settlement discussions.”

She explained that if no settlement could be reached by the next court date, which was in November of that year, the case would go to a preliminary hearing in December.

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” Tory’s then-attorney Shawn Holley added. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”

Tory himself addressed the plea discussions weeks later in response to a tweet from XXL that claimed he was “unable” to reach a plea deal in the case.

“The wording of this is amazingly inaccurate,” he wrote. “I wasn’t ‘UNABLE’ to do anything. They offered what they offered so I wouldn’t goto TRIAL and I DECLINED. It’s very simple … and no I will not be giving any live testimony please report real news and accurate facts. ciao.”

Despite receiving 10 years in prison, Tory Lanez will have almost a year shaved off his sentence due to time served.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days,” court reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted last month. “Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days.”

It remains to be seen how kindly the judge will look on the 31-year-old regarding his motion for bail, which his legal team filed in late August.

The motion seeks to spring Tory from Los Angeles County Jail, where he’s currently being held, as his lawyers begin the process of appealing his prison sentence.

A hearing on the matter has been set for September 14.