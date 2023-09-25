Delano, CA –

Tory Lanez is reportedly having a tough time in prison and “scared for his life” amid his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Page Six, the Canadian rapper — who is currently incarcerated at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California — apparently feels like a target and is fearful for his safety.

“Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison,” a source told the outlet. “He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status.”

They added: “He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback. He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

TMZ also reported that Tory Lanez is currently being held in “Administrative Segregation” due to his celebrity status, which keeps him mostly apart from other inmates.

Lanez is apparently “escorted to the showers where he bathes by himself,” and, “if he chooses to spend time in the yard, he’ll be the only one in the fenced-off area.”

North Kern State Prison is a medium-security prison around 145 miles north of Los Angeles. It houses 4,000 inmates and serves as a reception center for new inmates in the California state prison.

In recent months, the prison has made headlines for a series of violent crimes, including murder.

In February, 51-year-old Ramon Escobar reportedly strangled his cellmate, Juan Villanueva, to death and was later charged with first-degree murder.

Escobar was already serving multiple life sentences for prior murder convictions, while Villanueva, 53, was behind bars for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

In July, 25-year-old Ricardo Saldivar was found dead in his cell, with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation investigating his death as a homicide.

There has also been a number of violent incidents between inmates and correctional officers. Just last week, a former inmate and convicted sex offender was found guilty of attacking two guards during a drug search in July 2020.

The Daily Mail also reported that racial and gang tension is common within the prison, with Mexican gangs Sureños and Paisas being the most prominent.