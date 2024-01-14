Tory Lanez has finally had the opportunity to spend time with a very special visitor as he continues serving out his sentence in a California prison.

TMZ received a statement from Ceasar McDowell, a member of Lanez’s legal team and the CEO of Unite The People, on Saturday (January 13), in which he claims that the disgraced rapper’s 6-year-old son, Kai, stopped by to see his father on both days of two weekends in a row.

McDowell confirmed to the outlet that the rapper and his son engaged in typical father-son bonding activities — including playing board games, eating snacks, and even drawing and coloring together.

He also stated that Tory Lanez and his son spent 4-5 hours together during each visit, and that they were allowed to hug one another.

Unite the People made headlines in the rapper (real name Daystar Peterson)’s case back in October, when two attorneys from the organization — Crystal Morgan and Michael Hayden — made an appearance on The Word With Jackie Rae to discuss the Canadian rapper/singer’s 10-year sentence and how they’re helping him appeal the ruling.

“There is a lot of shroud and mystery around this,” Morgan said. “The full story didn’t come out — I think a lot of people want to hear it. If I was able to say it, I would share with the world, but ethically I cannot say it and it’s not my story to share.”

She added: “Our justice system overall has kind of moved from ‘innocent until you’re proven guilty’ to ‘guilty and you have to prove you’re innocent,’ and so I really find that like with not just Tory Lanez’s case but a lot of our cases, we’re in a uphill battle because, y’know, people’s minds are already made up.”

Last month, Lanez’s right-hand man took to Instagram where he shared that the Canadian rapper — who’s sentence was handed down after he was found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion — is in high spirits.

“Went to visit my brother yesterday, man had the freshest cleanest air forces I ever seen. Spirit so high & energy so great. We standing with you Forever, you’ll be home soon [umbrella emoji],” he wrote, alongside a snapshot of the pair posing in front of a muraled wall with Tory Lanez bearing a large grin.