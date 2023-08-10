Tory Lanez received a sentence of 10 years in his shooting case with Megan Thee Stallion earlier this week, but he is going to get nearly a year stripped from it for time served.

According to Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, Tory will have a total of 305 days removed.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days,” she wrote in a tweet on Wednesday (August 9). “Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted.)”

In an additional tweet, Cuniff reported that Deputy D.A. Kathy Ta said of Megan Thee Stallion: “I cannot emphasize enough the power that it must’ve taken someone with that level of trauma that she’s undergone and the willingness to come forward after being vilified online.”

Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson), who in December 2022 was found guilty on all three counts in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, was facing a maximum of 22 years behind bars, as well as deportation to his native Canada.

Prosecutors had asked Judge David Herriford to sentence him to 13 years, while Tory’s lawyers sought the lower term of three years.

His legal team had also requested probation and enrollment into a drug treatment program, claiming the rapper was suffering from alcoholism — which they said stemmed from childhood trauma — at the time of the alleged crime.

According to Cuniff, Tory spoke for several minutes during his two-day sentencing hearing, saying he “still cares dearly” for Megan and they had bonded over the loss of their mothers.

He also expressed regret for saying “some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets I shouldn’t have revealed” prior to the shooting.

His defense attorney, Jose Baez, referenced Lanez’s race multiple times, lamenting the prospect of sending “another Black man” to jail. But Judge Herriford, who is also Black, clarified that “the ethnicity of the parties” played no part in his 10-year sentencing decision.

Herriford said he considered Lanez’s actions after the shooting, which included social media posts and musical releases aimed at Megan, as a major aggravating factor.