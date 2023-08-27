Tory Lanez‘s lawyer, Jose Baez, promised to file a motion to get the rapper bailed out of jail shortly after he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

However, it’s been nearly three weeks since Lanez’s sentencing, and Baez — best known for his defense of Casey Anthony — has yet to file the motion.

What’s more, Meghann Cuniff — who has been following the case religiously from the beginning — took to her Twitter account to note that Baez was posting Instagram stories from Lake Garda, the largest lake in Italy, located near Milan in the northern part of the country.

“2+ weeks since Tory Lanez’s lawyer Jose Baez said he’d file a motion to bail Lanez out of jail as he appeals his convictions and 10-year prison sentence,” she wrote on Friday (August 25). “No motion has been filed, and I’m not sure how much of a priority it is for Baez: He’s posting Instagram stories from Italy.”

Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson), who in December 2022 was found guilty on all three counts in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, was facing a maximum of 22 years behind bars, as well as deportation to his native Canada.

Prosecutors had asked Judge David Herriford to sentence him to 13 years, while Tory’s lawyers sought the lower term of three years.

His legal team had also requested probation and enrollment into a drug treatment program, claiming the rapper was suffering from alcoholism — which they said stemmed from childhood trauma — at the time of the crime.

Tory spoke for several minutes during his two-day sentencing hearing, saying he “still cares dearly” for Megan and they had bonded over the loss of their mothers.

He also expressed regret for saying “some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets I shouldn’t have revealed” prior to the shooting.

His defense attorney, Jose Baez, referenced Lanez’s race multiple times, lamenting the prospect of sending “another Black man” to jail. But Judge Herriford, who is also Black, clarified that “the ethnicity of the parties” played no part in his 10-year sentencing decision.

Herriford said he considered Lanez’s actions after the shooting, which included social media posts and musical releases aimed at Megan, as a major aggravating factor.