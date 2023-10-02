Protesters march through Manchester as Conservative Party annual conference begins
Conservative leadership hopefuls are gearing up to speak to the party faithful at fringe events in the second day of the Tory Party conference.
Liz Truss and Priti Patel are widely expected to create dividing lines with Rishi Sunak, who seems to be heading for an election defeat next year.
Jeremy Hunt, on the other hand, is backing the prime minister as he told Times Radio he had been “completely cured” of leadership ambitions.
Doing the rounds with broadcasters on Monday morning ahead of his speech to the conference, the chancellor said Mr Sunak is an “amazing prime minister” who “works phenomenally hard” and “has an incredible grasp of detail”.
The chancellor will speak today at the conference, where he is expected to announce tougher rules on benefits and a boost to the national living wage as part of a Tory plan to get more people into work.
He will also promise the national living wage will increase to at least £11 an hour from April.
More empty seats for Tory ministers
While long queues form for Liz Truss, there were a lot of empty seats in the man hall for transport secretary Mark Harper’s speech – an embarrassing feature of the Tory conference so far.
Yesterday saw Tory aides fill up the front few rows to make sure cameras had an applauding audience to cut away to.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 12:20
Long queues forming for Liz Truss speech at Tory conference
There are queues snaking up and down flights of the stairs at the Midland Hotel for Liz Truss’s intervention at the Tory conference.
Nigel Farage has turned up too, with the stage set with the “make Britain grow again slogan”.
The former Brexit Party leader has arrived early to hear the ex-PM call for tax cuts – a year after her tax-cutting mini-budget sent financial markets into turmoil.
Others at the event, which is significantly busier than the Tory conference’s main hall, include former home secretary Dame Priti Patel, who is on the panel.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 12:16
Coffey praises Sunak for net zero climbdown
Environment secretary Therese Coffey has praised Rishi Sunak’s move to water down net zero climate commitments – including rowing back on the push to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.
Speaking at a Countryside Alliance event she said it “just showed we have one of the strongest ever prime ministers thinking about the countryside which is no surprise, because he is a rural MP”.
She added: “There are some places where it’s just not going to work to have a heat pump at all. So I think the prime minister showed we are listening.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 12:10
Tory minister claims councils want to decide ‘how often you can go to shops’
Transport secretary Mark Harper managed to get through his conference speech without a single mention of HS2.
Mr Harper instead talked up the supposed “war on motorists” and said the Tories will stop the “misuse of 15-minute cities” – before claiming that local authorities wanted to regulate how often people could drive to the shops.
The cabinet minister said: “What is sinister is the idea of local councils deciding how often you can go to the shops.” Councils do not decide how often people can go to shops.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 12:01
Jeremy Hunt signals axe for HS2’s northern leg as he slams ‘totally unacceptable’ costs
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has given the clearest signal yet that he is ready to axe HS2’s northern leg as he attacked some of the high-speed rail project’s “totally unacceptable” costs.
The chancellor is under mounting pressure to spell out the future of the HS2 after The Independent revealed that he and Rishi Sunak were in talks to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester route.
Reports suggest Mr Hunt has already signed off on “reallocating” money for HS2’s northern leg to other transport projects – but Mr Sunak is yet to approve the radical move.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 11:50
Truss to stir up trouble at Tory conference
Liz Truss is set to cause trouble for Rishi Sunak over tax cuts, energy policy and housing at a “Great British Growth Rally” of allies at 12 noon.
“Let’s stop taxing and banning things, and start producing and building things,” the former PM will say.
Truss resigned just 15 days after her own ill-fated conference last year – having near crashed the economy with her disastrous mini-Budget. Not everyone is pleased to see her.
Ben Houchen, the popular Tory mayor of Tees Valley, took aim at Ms Truss and her “posturing” allies – saying it was “disappointing” that she showed her face.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 11:43
‘Conservative backs drivers while Labour taxes drivers,’ transport sec says
Resuming the narrative of placing Just Stop Oil and Labour on the same team, Mark Harper MP said the Tories have “a long-term plan to back drivers” while Labour wants to “tax drivers”.
He said Labour would put Just Stop Oil “in the driving seat” and fix a camera “on every lamppost” while the Tories stand for “freedom”, adding the Conservatives stand for making the “hard but necessary long-term decisions”.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 11:39
Tory party ‘proudly pro-car’
Transport secretary Mark Harper has said the Conservative Party is “proudly pro-car” in what appeared to be a veiled swipe at the ULEZ scheme.
The minister is yet to mention HS2, but said buses are the “backbone” of transport.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 11:32
Transport secretary takes stage
The transport secretary Mark Harper has now taken the stage in a much anticipated speech amid the fiery HS2 rows. Stay tuned to hear what the minister says.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 11:24
Jeremy Hunt clashes with GMB host in fiery interview from Tory Party conference
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was accused of being a “crowdpleaser” in a heated debate with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain on Monday. The Chancellor will announce today that people on state benefits could have their payments reduced if they fail to look for work or refuse a job offer, something which Ms Reid said is already in place. She said: “You’re simply reannouncing a policy that is already in place because you think it is a crowd pleaser. and people will fall for it thinking it’s a fantastic new policy and that you’re cracking down on those not looking for work.” Mr Hunt replied: “Susanna, if you are saying this is just reannouncing something, that is just wrong. Let me say that plain and simple.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain2 October 2023 11:21