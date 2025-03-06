This will be the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022 and the first of three set to occur between 2025 and 2026. With just one week to go, now is the perfect time to prepare to catch a good view of the ‘Blood Moon’.

The wait is nearly over! In just one week, skywatchers across North America will witness a spectacular total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon.

During a total lunar eclipse , Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon , blocking sunlight and casting a shadow over the lunar surface. As this happens, the moon takes on a reddish hue, earning it the name “ Blood Moon .” This effect occurs because Earth’s atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of sunlight while allowing longer wavelengths — red and orange light — to bend into Earth’s shadow and illuminate the moon. It’s the same phenomenon that gives sunrises and sunsets their rich colors.

When and where to watch

The total lunar eclipse will unfold overnight between March 13 and March 14, 2025. Observers in North and South America will have the best view, while those in parts of Western Europe may catch a glimpse of totality before moonset.

Totality — the period when the moon is completely engulfed in Earth’s shadow — will last for approximately 65 minutes. Key viewing times across different time zones include:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:26 a.m. — 3:31 a.m. (March 14)

For the full experience, it’s worth heading outside about 75 minutes before and after these times to see the moon gradually enter and exit Earth’s shadow.

The moon moves right to left, passing through the penumbra and umbra, leaving an eclipse in its wake. This diagram shows the times (in EDT) at various stages of the eclipse. (Image credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio)

How to see the eclipse

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye. No special equipment is needed, but using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience, revealing intricate details on the moon’s surface. The best way to watch is from a location away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky.

With just one week to go, now is the perfect time to plan your viewing spot, check the weather forecast, and get ready for an unforgettable night under the stars. Don’t forget to capture the moment—whether through photography or simply sitting back and enjoying the spectacle unfold before your eyes.

Editor’s Note: If you snap a photo of the total lunar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com’s readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.