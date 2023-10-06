The Cheap Thrills of ‘80s Slashers

To understand the difference between Totally Killer and actual slashers of the ‘80s, compare the scene above to a similar kill sequence in the 1982 Spanish-American flick, Pieces. Directed by Juan Piquer Simón, Pieces features a killer dressed in black who murders young co-eds and tears them apart, hoping to recreate a nudie puzzle he loved as a child—back when he was raised by a repressive mother.

Late in the film, student Sylvia (Isabel Luque) finds herself trapped in a room with a waterbed. The killer suddenly enters and pushes her onto the bed, stabbing her with a butcher knife. Simón cuts between close-ups of the masked killer or the screaming Sylvia and extreme close-ups of the knife puncturing her body. While there’s no sex in the scene, Sylvia was nude not more than 10 minutes earlier, and her first line of dialogue is “the most beautiful thing in the world is smoking pot and fucking on a waterbed at the same time.” Simón keeps that subtext in plain sight, training the camera to see up her dress as she kicks in pain during her death scene. The sequence ends with a close-up of the knife going through the back of Sylvia’s head, with the pointing protruding from her open mouth.

To be clear, the murder scene in Pieces, like nearly every other part of the film, is riddled with problems, technical, moral, gendered, and otherwise. Sylvia has no plot reason to go to the room this late at night. The flat, uninspired shots of her walking through an empty house and to her death room drag on, stifling tension instead of building it. And the mix of sexual titillation and violent murder felt gross at the time, and even more so today.

The same can be said of most ‘80s slasher flicks. Although the genre existed before, in the form of Italian Giallo and proto-slashers like Psycho (1960) and Black Christmas (1973), it exploded with the success of Friday the 13th in 1980. Explicitly designed to piggyback on the success of John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th made nearly $60 million on a $550,000 budget in 1980. The studios smelled a gold rush and quickly started churning out their own second-generation copies of the John Carpenter copy.

While some of these movies certainly do match Carpenter’s classic in terms of technical proficiency and thematic resonance— A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Stepfather (1987), and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1991) leap to mind—no one goes to them looking for slick visuals and well-rounded characters.

We watch ’80s slashers because they’re cheap, nasty, and excessive. We’ll watch a tonal mess like The Mutilator (1984) because it somehow combines vicious kills with an “aw-shucks” sense of innocence. We’ll watch the nonsensically-plotted Happy Birthday to Me (1981) because the girl from Little House on the Prairie shoves a shishkabob through a guy’s head. We’ll watch My Bloody Valentine (1981) because an old lady gets shoved into a laundry dryer.