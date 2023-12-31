Tottenham finished 2023 on a high with victory over an energetic Bournemouth in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Pape Sarr opened the scoring when Rodrigo Bentancur latched on to Neto’s casual pass out from the back and the ball broke for Sarr, who drilled it into the far corner.
Smarting from a 4-2 loss to Brighton in midweek, an injury-hit Spurs watched as Bournemouth enjoyed plenty of chances and looked likely to level.
But the visitors lacked a clinical edge in the final third and Son Heung-min doubled his side’s lead with a superb left-footed strike which went in off a post before Richarlison swept home to wrap up the points for Ange Postecoglou’s side.
Alex Scott steered home a consolation goal but the Cherries are likely to wonder how they allowed the scoreline to get away from them and leave London empty-handed.
It marked a first defeat in eight games for Andoni Iraola’s side as Dominic Solanke’s three-match scoring streak came to an end.
Spurs remain fifth in the table – three points off top spot and one behind Arsenal in fourth.
Injury-hit Spurs find way to win
After a strong start to the season under Postecoglou, Tottenham had lost five of their past nine games and continue to battle with injuries.
The surprise return of Bentancur to the starting XI was a welcome sight for Spurs fans after he recovered from an ankle injury earlier than anticipated.
The home side got off to the perfect start with Sarr’s slotted finish but had to hang in there as Bournemouth were on top for large periods.
Spurs created little in the second half but Son’s goal knocked the wind out of the visitors and Richarlison wrapped up the points.
“Every week is a battle and we had to battle today,” said Postecoglou. “We’ve not been able to rotate but we’re still putting in performances and effort like we are today.
“We had to show a bit of everything – resilience, character and discipline.
“We’re three points off the top, so if that is the difference between having a great season and where we are I’ll take it.”
But there was more injury misery for Postecoglou as Sarr went down in the first half and left the field visibly upset before Alejo Veliz hobbled off in tears late on, forcing Spurs to see out the final few minutes with 10 men, having made all their substitutions.
While they showed quality to withstand Bournemouth’s pressure, Spurs’ injury situation is a concern, but Postecoglou stood by his previous statement that fans should not expect “magic” in the January transfer window.
“Each window gives an opportunity to strengthen and grow. It’s nothing to do with the injury situation; it’s to do with building the side,” he said.
Spurs also paid tribute to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at half-time after he joined Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer, having made 447 appearances in 11 years for Tottenham.
Bournemouth rue missed chances
Having earned only three points from their first nine league games this season, Bournemouth arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a seven-match unbeaten run, six of them wins.
Despite going behind early on, the Cherries posed a threat throughout and will perhaps wonder how they did not manage to take something from the game.
Richarlison got a crucial touch on Marcus Tavernier’s free-kick to ensure it whistled wide before Solanke’s effort almost found the back of the net when Ben Davies diverted it on to the top of the crossbar.
Solanke had nine chances, the most he has had in any top-flight match this season, forcing Guglielmo Vicario into a good reaction save with a header and going close from Tavernier’s low cross.
The scoreline perhaps flattered Spurs somewhat but, for all their efforts, Bournemouth struggled to get many chances on target and will be disappointed to have let the match get away from them.
“We had a lot of opportunities and we’ve won games playing worse than today, but they were better, especially finishing,” said Iraola.
It has, however, been a stellar run for Iraola’s side and they will enter 2024 confident of their Premier League status.
“We started the season bad but have been in a very good run,” said Iraola. “We have 25 points – a good amount, but we still need more. We have to keep improving and the performance today was really good.”
Player of the match
UdogieDestiny Udogie
