Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly hopeful of appointing Thomas Frank as their new head coach, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs are expected to step up discussions with Brentford over a compensation package for the 51-year-old, who is willing to move across London and wants to take several backroom staff members with him.

One source told ESPN there is a release fee within Frank’s Brentford contract which could be worth more than £10 million ($13.5m).

Thomas Frank looks increasingly likely to be appointed as Ange Postecoglou’s successor at Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Talks will center on whether that figure will be met in full or a compromise can be reached but there is now optimism that Frank could soon become Ange Postecoglou’s successor.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Postecoglou was sacked on Friday just 16 days after leading Spurs to Europa League glory, ending a 17-year wait for silverware with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao.

The club suffered their worst-ever Premier League season at the same time, slumping to 22 defeats — a record for a team that was not relegated — and finished in 17th place.

ESPN has previously reported that Frank, Fulham boss Marco Silva and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola were on Tottenham’s short list and the club has opted to move for Frank following internal discussions.