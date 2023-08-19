Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

A lot of United fans vacated the stadium before the end of the match. Was the performance that bad Untied supporters? Let me know.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is still being bathed in sunlight and it was definitely Spurs having their day in the sun today. The celebrations from the fans shows what it means to get those three points. The Postecoglou era not starting too badly!

Full time! Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United After a balanced first half it was Spurs who came out the more lively in the second 45 with Sarr and Davies (potentially a Martinez own goal) making sure the home side secured all three points. United disappeared as the game grew, a disappointing performance from Erik ten Hag’s side. Commentary talking a lot about United’s performance potentially being on the lack of signings but Spurs haven’t made too many, they’ve lost Kane but were head and shoulders above their opponents at times this afternoon. Yves Bissouma and James Maddison soak up the atmosphere in north London Photograph: Chloe Knott/Danehouse/Getty Images Updated at 14.31 EDT

90 + 9 min: Fernandes is over the set piece ball but it is over the bar. Fernandes laughs at the miss.

90 + 8 min: Bissouma gives away a free kick as United continue to press late on.

90 + 7 min: Wow! Varane smacks the woodwork! It comes in from Eriksen and his header hits the bar.

90 + 5 min: John has got in touch and asked me my thoughts on the rubbish being thrown on the pitch, it is really silly. For those who aren’t watching, the United goal is littered with rubbish with fans throwing things on the pitch. Onana is kicking things away as he is preparing for Spurs play to come in. It just makes no sense. Back to the game and Bissouma has been named Player of the Match.

90 + 3 min: Fernandes takes a long range shot, it is on target but Vicario can easily save.

90 + 1 min: There will be nine minutes added.

90 min: Maddison has his arms wide open as he has acres of space and it eventually comes to him but Spurs can’t thread something together. United attack but Casemiro’s effort is straight at the keeper.

89 min: United are peppering the Spurs box now, seems half an hour too late, but Spurs are defending well as things stand. United want a penalty as Pellistri goes down but nothing is given.

87 min: United try to pounce on a chance but Vicario confidently collects.

85 min: Mount and Rashford are off, Rashford throws something on the floor in frustration. I think the second goal may go down as a Martinez own goal.

84 min: Amazing build-up from Spurs, all the credit to the home side but all Davies had to do was tap it. Martinez’ effort skimmed the ball and Onana watched it roll in. Updated at 14.14 EDT

GOAL! Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United (Davies, 83′) Embarrassing for United. Delight for Tottenham. Ben Davies shot squeezes in despite Martinez’ effort Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 14.21 EDT

81 min: Sancho had a great block there to stall the run of Hojbjerg. Spurs come through though but Davies’ pass to Kulusevski has too much on it. United counter, Mount crosses in but it’s cleared. It comes to Casemiro but it’s wide.

79 min: United do all of the good work but it’s in the final third that they have a wry pass and Spurs counter. Tottenham on the ball now.

77 min: Tottenham make another change and Sarr makes way for Hojbjerg. Tim has got in touch about some conflicting emotions: “You know the feeling when you really want to enjoy winding up your Manchester United supporting friend/family but then remember you have Rashford and Fernandes in you fantasy team.” Oh the fantasy agony!

75 min: Spurs win a corner and Maddison sees it in, Sarr heads across and Son picks it up. He can’t immediately cross and Spurs go back to halfway, Perisic works it back into the box – a good cross but it’s cleared.

74 min: United finding it hard to pincer through more than the midfield at the moment. Eriksen pops it in but Davies clears.

72 min: Richarlison looked frustrated as he made his way to the bench – maybe wanted to stay on the pitch a bit longer. Maddison tries to find Son but Varane clears.

70 min: Kulusevski almost finds Richarlison, who soars through the air in the box to try and double the lead! That was close. Tottenham making changes now with Davies and Perisic on for Udogie and Richarlison.

68 min: United are making some changes with Sancho, Eriksen and Dalot on for Antony, Garnacho and Wan-Bissaka off. Spurs remain with the upper hand, they are playing so freely.

66 min: Bissouma takes a shot but it’s wide, surely he needed to take that a touch sooner. Son having all the joy down the left.

64 min: Maddison takes the corner but Casemiro does well to clear. Spurs come again though, a lot of good work around the box but Kulusevski’s eventual pass to Porro has too much on it. Udogie gets a yellow for delaying a restart.

62 min: Son does really well in and around the box to set a good Tottenham attack, it eventually coming back to the Spurs captain but his shot is deflected out for a corner.

60 min: Okay I think I am back up and running, what a stressful few minutes! Spurs take a punt at goal through Bissouma but it’s over the bar.

57 min: My laptop is having a mini freak out and decided to freeze so I’m doing my best to keep you up to date! Spurs definitely with the momentum at the minute but they just need to capitalise.

55 min: Maddison takes the corner but it’s cleared initially. Then Maddison and Romero are foueld in the box. I think VAR are checking it in the background. Maddison still down in the box. VAR rules no penalty on either challenge.

53 min: Oh my how have United not equalised? Antony smacks the woodwork after some great initial play. WHAT A SAVE! Son makes a great pass into the box to Udogie but his shot is saved well by Onana. Son now wins a corner – this game has come to life!

51 min: On second look it was a great cross that Sarr pounces on! His celebration shows what it means, he punches the corner flag. He has been at the club for two years but that is his first goal. Rashford tries to hit back quickly but his shot is collected.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United (Sarr, 49′) A great goal! A lot of build-up, Sarr picks up a rebound. His first Spurs goal. Pape Sarr hooks in the opening goal for Spurs. Photograph: Javier García/Tottenham Hotspur FC/Shutterstock Updated at 13.55 EDT

49 min: Udogie passes to Maddison on the edge of the box but his pass is read well by Varane who clears.

47 min: Slow build-up play from Tottenham once again, trying to create a bit of flow into their game with some sustained possession. But it doesn’t last long with Martinez fouled.

Back underway! Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United So will either side find a winner? Or will the teams have to settle for a point each? All to come.

Yash has emailed and said: “Watching this Manchester United I can’t help but feel they’re nowhere near challenging the title and would do well to get into top four at best. Both teams are turning possession cheaply but it is understandable in Spurs case. Spurs were playing anti-football which made eyes bleed for years while United are supposed to be playing fun football for a year now under Ten Hag. What is the role of Garnacho though in this side? Running for 10 yards then passing the ball to opponent defenders!” No United aren’t at their best yet but there are glimpses of what they can produce, just need to be a bit more clinical at the moment.

What do you make of the game so far? It’s so scrappy, one team will have to take control of the flow to find a winner.

Justin has got in touch and said: ‘This first half has shown Bruno Fernandes in a nutshell: A breathtaking, swaggering pass, a missed sitter, and then a silly booking for whining at the ref.’ The miss was a shocker!

Half time! Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United It has not been the most thrilling game with the best chance coming from Porro hitting the bar. A scrappy game with neither side really having the upper hand as of yet, all to play for in the second 45. Antony returns a paper aeroplane that was launched on to the pitch Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 13.30 EDT

45 + 3 min: Udogie with a good bit of play but Kulusevski can’t get on the end of a pass.

45 + 1 min: Porro loses it at the back again, United can’t capitalise but that is not a confident play. Three minutes added.

45 min: It’s thundered in, it is initially repelled but it comes back in and Onana collects.

45 min: Kulusevski rattles a shot from outside the box but it is straight at Onana who easily saves. Sarr gets a free kick in a great position after a foul from Mount.

44 min: Maddison’s pass is almost intercepted but it does creep through, Spurs on the edge of the box once again. Richarlison tries to find Son but Wan-Bissaka crowds him out. Spurs still in possession.

42 min: Fernandes pops it in the box but Porro heads it down to his keeper to clear.

41 min: The free kick sets up a good Spurs chance. WOW! Son lays it off to Porro who smacks the bar. It comes down to Sarr who also rattles the woodwork, Tottenham so close to opening the scoring there.

40 min: Antony gets a yellow card for a foul on Bissouma, Spurs will have a free kick inside their own half. Fernandes has been given a yellow card for dissent after disagreeing with that call. The United captain is having a long chat with the referee here but the foul stands.

38 min: Oh my word, how has Fernandes not scored? He was given the ball on a plate for a feast of a goal but his header is miles over the bar. Awful. Spurs attack here, Richarlison is down in the box and he wants a penalty but nothing is given.

36 min: I can’t say a lot has happened in the last few minutes, latest is Udogie is offside quite high up the pitch.

34 min: Fernandes rifles off a shot but Romero blocks, it comes to Antony but his shot is over the bar. Wan-Bissaka gets a yellow for a foul on Son, Spurs have a free kick in their own half. They quickly take it but United soon win the ball back. So scrappy.

32 min: United in the box again but Rashford takes too much time on the ball and he is dispossessed – Spurs counter. A lovely bit of play slices through United, Sarr has a shot but Onana saves.

30 min: Richarlison works the ball well to a crossable position, it comes in but Varane clears. Boos then rain down as Bissouma thought he had won a foul but the decision goes against him.

28 min: Shaw over the corner ball, more things are being thrown at him. He eventually pops it in but Spurs eventually clear.

28 min: No penalty given against Romero, check over. Corner to come.