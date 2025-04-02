Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has said he does not feel “disrespected” by Mauricio Pochettino claiming he wants to manage the club again and insisted he hopes it happens one day.

Pochettino, now in charge of the United States men’s national team, last month reiterated his desire to take charge of Spurs in the future after spending 5 ½ years in north London up to 2019, reaching the Champions League final that year and securing four top-four finishes in the Premier League.

Although the 53-year-old remains focused on leading the USMNT into next year’s World Cup finals — to be staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada — but his comments come at a time when Postecoglou is under mounting pressure with Tottenham languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table after losing 15 of their 29 games.

Spurs travel to Chelsea on Thursday before hosting bottom club Southampton ahead of a Europa League quarterfinal tie against Eintracht Frankfurt which may have a significant bearing on whether Postecoglou remains in charge.

He will have one year remaining on his contract this summer, although the club have an option to extend by a further season.

Asked about Pochettino’s desire to return and the timing of his comments, Postecoglou said on Wednesday: “Mauricio, if he wants to come back one day, I hope it happens for him. We all have dreams and aspirations and if that’s what he wants. You’re suggesting that he’s trying to put pressure on me?

“Well, I don’t feel disrespected. I think if you ask Mauricio that question directly, you’d get a pretty clear answer as to what his intent was. Again, nothing from me to sort of be consumed with. I’m more focused on trying to make sure we win tomorrow night.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou’s contract runs through 2026 with an option to extend. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, Fulham manager Marco Silva and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are among the possible candidates to replace Postecoglou, although the club currently remain fully supportive of the 59-year-old.

Discussing the ongoing speculation, Postecoglou said: “I don’t deal with it, mate. I know what my responsibilities are. I’m sure if the club decides to go in a different direction there’s some outstanding candidates out there for it. And you know what, maybe someone will think, ‘Ah Ange Postecoglou’s not a bad coach, maybe we’ll take a punt on him’. It doesn’t rock my world.

“It doesn’t consume me. I’m here, I’m passionate about what we’re doing. I was brought in to change the way the club plays, rejuvenate the squad, bring success, I’m focused on that. That’s what I’ll keep doing.”

Brazil striker Richarlison is back in training following a calf problem but is unlikely to face Chelsea.

Kevin Danso (hamstring) and Dejan Kulusevski (foot) are both absent for the club’s next three games at least.