A schoolgirl and her father who died after a catastrophic five-car pile-up are being remembered by loved ones in a heart-breaking funeral service on Friday.

Father of-nine David Drozd was driving in a Kia Carnival with his family from their Blue Mountains home to Dubbo when disaster struck.

Police have said an Isuzu D-Max towing a motorcycle trailer was travelling east when it collided with a Toyota HiLux heading in the opposite direction near Lithgow on December 29.

The funeral for David Drozd and his daughter, Lydia (pictured) featured photos of many beautiful moments together

The family’s former pastor Wayne Rabot began the touching service, which was described as a ‘celebration service’

The caskets of the father and daughter were laid out side by side for the service

The Toyota then collided with a third car, while the Isuzu smashed into the Drozd’s Kia head on, killing Mr Drozd and another father, Jason McMahon.

Lydia Drozd, just 11-years-old, died a week later in hospital despite doctors efforts to save her. She was two months away from her 12th birthday.

‘We’re celebrating two lives well lived and it’s also a celebration service because the Lord of Glory has done and is doing great things through this great loss,’ he said.

The family were on their way to visit the eldest Drozd daughter in Dubbo for a gender reveal party. The baby was to be Mr Drozd’s first grandchild.

Fifteen people were injured in the pile-up, including four of Lydia’s sisters who were rushed to hospital in serious conditions.

Mr Drozd was a deeply religious man who was a lay preacher, his family released a statement describing him as a ‘devoted Christian and leader in his church, and a loving and devoted father.

Lydia died a month before her 12th birthday after she was fatally injured in the December 29 accident

He was also the director of a traffic consultancy firm and had worked as an expert for Penrith and Blacktown city councils.

Deeply involved in the community, tributes poured in for the pair.

‘I have had the privilege of spending some time with this beautiful family in the midst of their heart-breaking loss,’ Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said.

‘David did incredible work for our community, making our roads safer for others. His service will endure.

‘The loss of a child is a pain that is impossible for me to fathom. Coupled with the loss of a husband and father, the impact is immense.’

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support Mr Drozd’s wife Nicole and her eight children has raised nearly $100,000