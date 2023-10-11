Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media platform X to wish megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. He shared a picture of himself and Big B running together in black coats, which was from their recent project, an advertisement for a spice brand.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his social media platform

In his caption, Shah Rukh Khan praised Amitabh Bachchan for being the toughest of them all and said that being around him and breathing the same air as him for the last 30 years has been a blessing. He also wished him the best on his birthday and asked him to keep running and inspiring others. He also mentioned that Big B has an unbelievable gym.

His caption read, “Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u!”

The picture reminded many fans of their iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where they played father and son. The two superstars have also worked together in other films like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Veer-Zaara.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: SRK’s Jawan Set To Cross 575 Cr Nett Hindi Over 6th Week With Massive Push On National Cinema Day, King Khan Makes Mammoth Records)

Amitabh Bachchan, who is one of the most celebrated and respected actors in the industry, received birthday wishes from many other celebrities and fans across the globe.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his latest film Jawan, which has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. He will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Call Each Other “Superstar Se Bhi Upar”, “Dilon Ki Dhadkan” In A Hilarious New Ad

In the commercial, Khan tries to escape the paparazzi by diverting their attention towards Bachchan, but they eventually run away when they shout “Alia” and point in different directions. The actors also shower praises on each other and Alia Bhatt in the ad.

The TVC begins with Shah Rukh prancing around his vanity van, waiting to eat biryani. But as soon as he steps out of his vanity van, he is mobbed by paparazzi. To escape them, he reveals that Big B is in the next vanity van. “Udhar jaiye, Amit ji hain vahan (Go there, there is Amit ji there),” he tells them.

But the senior actor, who is also dreaming about biryani, dissuades the paparazzi from interviewing him. “Arre udhar jaiye, Shah Rukh Khan, superstar, superstar (Go there, Shah Rukh Khan),” he tells them.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Amitabh Bachchan, “superstar se bhi uppar star” (a star above superstar). The senior actor addresses his Mohabbatein co-star as “desh ki dhadkan” (country’s heartbeat).

But when both fail to escape the media, they scream “Alia” and point in different directions. This makes the photographers run to take Alia Bhatt’s photos, and SRK and Big B get a chance to run away to their respective cars.

(Also read: ‘Absolutely Unprecedented’: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls ‘Shahenshah’ Upon Release Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related