I’m a freshman at NYU, and I live in the school’s newest dorm building.

I share a spacious room with two other girls, and we all share the bathroom.

The new building has a café, a gym, and a large study space.

Whenever I meet another New York University student and tell them I live in the John A. Paulson Center, they usually roll their eyes at me out of envy. I must admit I would feel the same way if I were in their shoes.

Since it’s the newest residence hall at NYU, my dorm building has a lot to offer. From big dorm rooms to great study spaces, the Paulson Center is unparalleled among the other NYU dorms in my opinion.