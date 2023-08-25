The 21-year-old EXCELR8 Motorsport star is competing in the series for the first time this year, and is aiming to lift the Jack Sears Trophy.

Bearing the name of the series’ first-ever champion, it is open to all drivers who, at the start of the season, hadn’t recorded an overall podium finish, or the Jack Sears Trophy, previously.

Silverware is also presented to the top performing eligible driver after every race weekend, which Ronan collected at his home circuit of Knockhill earlier this month.

He powered his Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8-run Hyundai i30 Fastback N to a hat-trick of top-seven finishes, enjoying the best weekend of his rookie campaign to date, one of which included a career-best fourth place in treacherous wet conditions during the final race.

Ronan’s rookie season has seen him proudly flying the flag for Macklin Motors, a motor retail brand that is part of the same group as EXCELR8 title sponsor Bristol Street Motors, and which operates a total of 19 dealerships across Scotland.

The relationship with Macklin Motors has proven pivotal in Ronan’s season to date, and is one of two major partnerships in place with Scottish brands, with Saltire Energy having also come onboard to back the rising star on his graduation to the leading series in British motorsport.

UK manufacturer of touch-free identification systems Identec also joined Ronan’s partner portfolio prior to the Knockhill meeting in a deal running to the end of the campaign.

With three rounds left to run in his rookie season, Ronan has closed to within 44 points of the Jack Sears Trophy lead, with a maximum of 180 points still available across the nine remaining races.

Ronan’s JST campaign now heads for Donington Park for the first BTCC event on the full Grand Prix layout in 20 years, with the additional support from Macklin Motors set to be reflected in a slightly revised livery on his car.

“It’s been great to have the support of the whole team at Macklin Motors over the course of the season, and the results at Knockhill really showed the progress we’ve made,” he said.

“Having shown that I can race towards the front of the pack and had a taste of what it feels like to lead a race in the BTCC, I’m looking forward to the final three rounds of the season, and trying to fight for the Jack Sears Trophy alongside Macklin Motors and all of my other sponsors.”

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Macklin Motors, said: “We are pleased to work with Ronan and delighted with his Knockhill success.

“He is a young driver at the start of his racing career and as a major sponsor it is important that we support him not only financially, but with providing help and guidance to enable him to engage with other organisations, and increase his profile in the racing industry.

“Good luck, Ronan, for the remaining races of the season!”