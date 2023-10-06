The Kelty star is preparing to head into this weekend’s 2023 series finale at Brands Hatch GP, and does so on the back of scoring a third top six finish at Silverstone last time out.

Pearson, who is in his debut season in the BTCC, recovered well from a 24th-place finish – caused by the need for a pit stop to change tyres – in race one to push through the field in race two, finishing 11th.

In the third race, he produced an even better finish, placing fifth, setting the fourth quickest lap in the process.

He remains in conention in the Jack Sears Trophy – named after the BTCC’s first-ever champion, and open to drivers who hadn’t recorded an overall podium finish at the start of the season, or won the trophy – ahead of the final round of competition.

“This weekend has really shown where we are now as a team, and how I’m now feeling behind the wheel,” Pearson said after Silverstone.

“I’ve got confidence now in how to get the best out of the car and that’s the exact reason why I’m so pleased to know I’m going to be staying here for the next two years.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else as I’ve got a strong package under me and as I’ve shown this weekend, I have the belief to know I can deliver the results.”

The final three races of the season, on Sunday, will be broadcast live on ITV4.