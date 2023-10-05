The Kelty race ace, who celebrated his 22nd birthday yesterday (Wednesday), has put pen to paper on an extension to stay with Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Motorsport beyond the 2023 campaign.

Pearson made the step-up into the prestigious series this year having enjoyed a successful three-year stint in the supporting Quaife Mini Challenge, in which he finished fourth in 2022.

At the wheel of one of four Hyundai i30 Fastback Ns run by his team, he has produced a number of eye-catching performances on the track, most notably at his home race, at Knockhill, in August.

In front of a bumper crowd, Pearson scored three top-seven finishes, including a fourth place in the final race of the weekend, which was his best result of the season and the first time he had led a BTCC race.

“It’s hard to know what to say really, as the news I’ll be staying with the team for another two seasons is absolutely massive for me, and everyone who has helped me to get to this stage in my career,” Pearson said.

“This season has been full of emotion for me at just how far I’ve come, but with the support of the team and my various partners, we’ve been able to achieve a huge amount and it has given me a real platform to now build on going forwards.

“To have the continuity of support from Macklin Motors and the Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 team is fantastic, and it’s incredible to be able to get this deal done so early (prior to the penultimate race weekend at Silverstone National last month) when we still have two meetings of 2023 left to run.

“I know I’m in a sought-after seat, but it was a no-brainer for us all to get this deal done so we can continue with the work that we’ve done so far.

“It only feels like a few minutes since we were heading out testing at the start of the season, but I now really consider myself to be part of the BTCC and to know I’ll be here for at least two more years is another boyhood dream come true.

“There are no words to describe how thankful I am to every single person and partner that has got me to this stage. We are all on this journey together and I can’t wait for it to continue.”

The deal means that Pearson will continue to receive support from Macklin Motors, a motor retailer that has 19 dealerships, including a Hyundai site in Dunfermline, and who are part of the same group as Bristol Street Motors.

Ahead of the final race weekend of the season, at Brands Hatch GP, this Saturday and Sunday, Pearson remains in contention for glory in the Jack Sears Trophy.

Named after the BTCC’s first-ever champion, it is open to all drivers who, at the start of the season, hadn’t recorded an overall podium finish, or who had previously won it.

Points are awarded for it separately and, at Knockhill, Pearson secured a maiden Jack Sears Trophy win, and is fifth in its overall standings, 51 points behind leader, Andrew Watson.