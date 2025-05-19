A Kazakh tourist was killed and two others were injured on Sunday after an advertising billboard collapsed inside International Departure, Terminal II at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport on Sunday.

The passengers were waiting to board their flight to Astana on SCAT flight DV 2570.

The passengers were immediately transferred to Sharm el-Sheikh International Hospital to receive the necessary medical care, the statement added.

Despite intensive medical efforts, one of them died from her injuries, while the condition of the two injured passengers stabilized after receiving the necessary first aid.

The Public Prosecution was immediately notified and began investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident. The flight was also cleared for takeoff after all required technical and security measures were taken.

The injured woman and her daughter were exempt from travel, and provided with hotel accommodation until they received the necessary medical care.

The Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry issued a statement expressing its sincere regret and condolences.

The statement continued: “As part of the Egyptian state’s commitment to immediate communication and providing all forms of support, a call was held between the Minister of Civil Aviation, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan, and the Kazakh Consul in Cairo.”

“Sincere condolences were conveyed for this great loss, and an official, transparent investigation was confirmed by the Public Prosecution Office, and the necessary measures were taken to ensure full support for the passengers and their families,” the statement added.