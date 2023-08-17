





As the death toll in the Lahaina wildfires continues to climb, survivors are increasingly grateful to have their lives and the prospect of rebuilding their homes one day. But without much outside help, people in Maui have largely fended for themselves after the fires broke out on Aug. 8.

Kristina Lee-Garrido and her childhood best friend, Misty Guantonio, watched as Lahaina burned and decided to take refuge in a condominium pool. They didn’t have cell service to call for help, but Guantonio enabled the SOS feature on her iPhone to call for emergency services. The responder told them to stay in the pool since the entire town was being engulfed in flames and encouraged them to send another SOS message if they felt they were in danger.

“There was no other choice than to jump in that pool,” Lee-Garrido told The Washington Post. The duo was in town to celebrate Guantonio’s birthday on Aug. 8, the day Hurricane Dora whipped up fires in the area. When the building they were staying in lost power and internet, they became worried about what would happen next.

Soon, every one of the rental units surrounding the pool went up in flames. Guantonio sent a message using her iPhone SOS feature to let emergency services know how bad the fire was getting.

Related: Wildfires Devastate Hawaii as Hurricane Winds Worsen Blaze

Eventually, firefighters came to the rescue and helped them out of the pool and onto an EMS truck out on the main road. “They were angels,” Lee-Garrido gushed. After a few days of staying at shelters in the area, then staying with friends in Honolulu, the friends made it back to the U.S. mainland.

For Lee-Garrido, the extent of the fires’ damage hit her once she was home in Washington state and watching Lahaina burn on TV. “That is when I fell apart,” she says. “That is when I realized what had just happened.” Telling her friends and family about her harrowing experience in the disaster, she was frequently reminded of how fortunate she was to make it out: “You know, you were lucky. That could’ve turned out way different.”