LUCY Mecklenburgh looked sensational on a sun soaked holiday with fiancé Ryan Thomas.

The ex-Towie star wore a green swimsuit which she teamed with a pearl necklace and large shades on the beach in Majorca.

4 Former Towie star Lucy Mecklenburgh was spotted on holiday with her ex-Corrie actor fiancé Ryan Thomas Credit: Splash

4 Lucy wowed in a pine green swimsuit Credit: Splash

4 The 31-year-old looked stunning emerging from the sea with Ryan Credit: Splash

Lucy, 31, frolicked in the water with Ryan, 39, as the pair enjoyed a rare break away from their kids Roman, three, and one-year-old daughter Lilah Rae.

The pair was spotted enjoying a refreshing dip before struggling to walk across the stony beach before heading back to sunbathe and drink from champagne flutes.

The couple got engaged in Italy in 2019 on a similar romantic break in the Med.

Ryan got down on one knee in Positano with Lucy showing off her stunning diamond and gold engagement ring at the time.

They met on Bear Grylls’ show Celebrity Island in 2017, going public with their romance a few months later.

Speaking at the time, Lucy revealed that Ryan had pursued her for years by direct messaging her via social media, but she rejected him until she appeared on the show.

They welcomed their first child in 2020, with Ryan saying at the time: “Lucy has been a supermum.

“There is no rule book about being a mother and I think it has been a day-to-day challenge and she has dealt with it all amazingly, I’m super proud of her.”

Ryan previously dated his former Coronation Street co-star Tina O’Brien, who he shares 14-year-old daughter Scarlett with.

Tina celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend with her co-stars and closest pals – dancing until 4am in the morning.

She was joined by Colson Smith, 25, who plays Craig Tinker and Lucy Fallon who is set to return as Bethany Platt.