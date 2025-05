Old landfill rubbish revealed in sea cliffs by coastal erosion on Walney Island, UK Global Warming Images/Alamy

To the already very long list of problems caused by global warming, add toxic waste in old landfills exposed by coastal erosion and polluting beaches and seas.

“There is not lots of toxic waste spilling out at the moment, but there will be in the future,” says Andrew Russell at Queen Mary University of London.

The average global sea level has already risen by around 0.3 metres…