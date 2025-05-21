Toyota is looking into offering a compact pickup in the U.S., potentially joining Ford and Hyundai in competing in the growing market for entry-level trucks.

Full-size and midsize pickups dominate the U.S. market, but their price — along with their size — have increased steadily in recent years. Average new vehicle transaction prices hit $48,699 in April and, with U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies threatening to send them even higher, drivers are increasingly looking for more affordable trucks with pint-sized beds.

Ford’s Maverick and Hyundai’s Santa Cruz models, both of which debuted in 2021, have tapped into that demand. Now, Toyota executives say the Japanese automaker is listening to U.S. dealer requests for a truck smaller than the brand’s best-selling Tacoma midsize and Tundra full-size pickups.