Tata Power Renewable Energy’s subsidiary TP Solar has secured a contract to supply 292.5 megawatts peak (MWp) DCR [domestic content requirement] solar modules to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The Rs6.3bn ($72.4m) contract is part of SECI’s 400MWp tender and supports India’s renewable energy transition.

Awarded under the CPSU Scheme Tranche-III, the project will see TP Solar deliver high-quality DCR modules to Ramagiri, in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The successful bid highlights TP Solar’s manufacturing capabilities and aligns with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India] vision by promoting locally manufactured solar modules.

The preferred delivery timeline for the project spans four months from October 2025 to January 2026.

The initiative contributes to India’s clean energy transition and supports large-scale solar installations across the country.

SECI power system director Sivakumar V Vepakomma stated: “The CPSU scheme is a crucial initiative to enhance domestic solar manufacturing and strengthen India’s energy security. By awarding this contract to TP Solar, we are taking a significant step towards fostering self-reliance in the solar sector and ensuring that large-scale renewable projects are powered by high-quality, locally manufactured modules.

“Tata Power Renewables’ expertise and commitment to excellence align well with our vision of accelerating India’s clean energy transition while promoting indigenous manufacturing. This project will contribute to the country’s renewable energy targets, create economic opportunities and support the long-term sustainability of the solar industry”.

The Tata Power Company owns a diversified portfolio of 15.6GW spanning the entire power value chain, from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions and solar cell and module manufacturing.

In related developments, Tata Power Renewable Energy has recently announced a partnership with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to explore opportunities within the battery energy storage system value chain.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to enhance India’s energy security through renewable energy integration and advanced storage solutions.

