Hey y’all! This week the team dives into recently revealed gameplay details with Sledgehammer Games Creative Director David Swenson on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, before getting into gameplay upgrades with Senior Producer Sam Rivera on the upcoming EA FC 24.
Stuff We Talked About
- Immortals of Aveum – PS5
- Firewall Ultra – PS VR2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – PS5, PS4
- Armored Core Series Retrospective Blog
- Moving Out 2 Design Blog
- Firewall Ultra PvE First Look Blog
- COD: MWIII Full Reveal Blog
- Interview w/ David Swenson (starts at 9:05)
- Interview w/ Sam Rivera (starts at 29:56)
- Gran Turismo movie first impressions
The Cast
Thanks to Cory Schmitz for our beautiful logo and Dormilón for our rad theme song and show music.
