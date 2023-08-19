Email us at PSPodcast@sony.com!

Hey y’all! This week the team dives into recently revealed gameplay details with Sledgehammer Games Creative Director David Swenson on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, before getting into gameplay upgrades with Senior Producer Sam Rivera on the upcoming EA FC 24.

Stuff We Talked About

Immortals of Aveum – PS5

Firewall Ultra – PS VR2

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – PS5, PS4

Armored Core Series Retrospective Blog

Moving Out 2 Design Blog

Firewall Ultra PvE First Look Blog

COD: MWIII Full Reveal Blog

Interview w/ David Swenson ( starts at 9:05 )

) Interview w/ Sam Rivera ( starts at 29:56 )

) Gran Turismo movie first impressions

