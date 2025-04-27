President Donald Trump’s second term has been marked by a trade war, stock market swings and Elon Musk’s DOGE and its attempts to slash the federal workforce. The administration has moved fast, drawing praise from supporters and criticism and lawsuits from opponents.

But what does the American public think of Trump, and how do those views compare to opinions of Joe Biden and other past presidents?

Find out below. NBC News has tracked presidential approval for more than 30 years. The charts below show Trump’s current approval rating, as well as historical approval ratings for Presidents Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. This page will be updated as new NBC News polls are released.