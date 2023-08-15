





Many celebrities would sooner cut off their tongues before admitting to taking the weight loss drug Ozempic, even as the anti-diabetes drug is (controversially) revolutionizing the weight loss industry. But Tracy Morgan is not your average celebrity, and as such had no problem opening up about his chemically-assisted weight loss journey this week.

The 54-year-old appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna to promote his upcoming Max standup special, Takin’ it Too Far. Following a sit-down with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Morgan riffed on a segment called “All Rise for Judge Tracy,” in which he was asked his opinion on hot topics from getting your partner’s name tattooed on your body to traveling into space.

Near the end of the segment, when asked a question about how early he gets up to start his day, Morgan got quasi-serious for a moment. “I get up at 7 a.m. every morning, and I’m in the gym by 10 a.m., and then I go back to sleep,” he admitted.

When Kotb pointed out that Morgan, who is looking noticeably slimmer, has been working on his body and his health, he deadpanned: “No, that’s Ozempic.”

“That’s how this weight got lost,” he quipped to the laughing hosts. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!”

Tracy Morgan also shares his hot takes on some topics, from tattooing your partner's name to going to space. pic.twitter.com/aTWdpcxfwy — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 14, 2023

When asked if he was really taking the drug, Morgan briefly dropped his comic facade. “Yeah. I take Ozempic. Every Thursday,” he admitted, while mimicking injecting himself in the stomach. “It cuts my appetite in half. I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

Ozempic is one of the brand names for semaglutide, the FDA-approved prescription medication that works by mimicking a hormone released in the gastrointestinal tract that helps reduce blood glucose and curb cravings.

Among other topics that Morgan covers during the interview and in his new special is the 2014 crash with a Walmart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed his friend and collaborator, 62-year-old comedian Jimmy Mack and left him with a long, grueling uphill recovery.

I gotta let my ladies know that I’m dating again,” he jokes in the trailer for his special. “My Tinder profile is a Walmart truck dropping off a bag of money on my front lawn…. If y’all see my dancing in my drawers in my kitchen on TikTok? All that Walmart money is gone.”





