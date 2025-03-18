Comedian Tracy Morgan was wheeled away from his courtside seat at the New York Knicks-Miami Heat NBA matchup in New York City on Monday night, cellphone video taken at the game showed.

The comedian was seen wiping what appeared to be vomit from his face as several people huddled around him with looks of concern before he was put in a wheelchair and taken away, the video showed.

Morgan appeared to have a courtside seat at the game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, according to the video, verified by NBC News. The incident delayed the game briefly, an announcer said afterward during the live television broadcast of the matchup.

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a Madison Square Garden spokesperson, who also speaks for the Knicks, said in response to an inquiry.

The nature of the issue for the 56-year-old comedian, who was a 1990s cast member of “Saturday Night Live” before reaching prime time on the NBC television series “30 Rock,” wasn’t clear.

His representatives, as well as those from the NBA, did not immediately respond to requests for more information Monday night.

It was a minor disruption, but one that immediately started trending on social media platform X.

The Associated Press reported the incident caused a delay in play in the second half while workers cleaned up the area around Morgan’s seat. The Knicks won the game 116-95.

Morgan has suffered highly publicized health issues over the year, including a devastating 2014 car crash. Morgan suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck, which killed actor and comedian James McNair, known on stage as Jimmy Mack.

It put the “30 Rock” comedian in a coma, and he later said he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Morgan also underwent a kidney transplant in 2010.

Earlier this month, NBC announced Morgan was returning to the network to star in a yet-to-be-titled comedy pilot. On Monday, NBC said fellow “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Bobby Moynihan was joining Morgan, alongside “Living Single” and “American Fiction’s” Erika Alexander.