The joint platform of 10-central trade unions, barring the RSS-affiliate Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, have deferred their proposed nationwide general strike on May 20 to July 9, 2025 citing the prevailing situation throughout the country. However, the joint platform has called for demonstrations across the state capitals at industry level on May 20.

“After due consideration of the prevailing situation throughout the country, the joint platform decided to reschedule the nationwide general strike from May 20 to July 9, 2025 against implementation of Labour Codes and other legitimate demands of the workers, farmers and people in general,” it said in a statement issued after a meeting held on Thursday.

“It was resolved that on May 20, massive demonstrations and mobilisations should be held at state capital, districts and industry level,” it added.

The 10 central trade unions included AITUC, HMS, CITU, INTUC, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

As per the statement, the joint platform of central trade unions and independent sectoral federations and associations asked worker unions throughout the country to continue their preparations for the general strike rescheduled for July 9 and make it a massive success.

The unions have been demanding the government scrap the Labour Codes, enhance allocation to the employment guarantee scheme while increasing the work days from 100 to 200 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme and scrapping of the new pension scheme, among others.