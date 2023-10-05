In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, Tradecurve Markets has emerged as a new contender, experiencing a meteoric rise that is drawing investors away from established coins like Tron (TRX) and Avalanche (AVAX).

Even though Tradecurve Markets is still in its presale phase, the industry-defining features of this platform are turning heads in the crypto community.

Tradecurve Markets bridging crypto, Stocks, and Forex

Tradecurve Markets is a hybrid trading platform that’s rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with. Recently, it’s not just its innovative approach to trading that’s catching attention, but its remarkable ability to attract and redirect investments from established giants like Tron and Avalanche.

The platform amalgamates multiple asset classes, spanning cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and company stocks. This one-stop-shop approach to trading eliminates the inconvenience of managing assets across different platforms, offering users a singular, streamlined interface.

In an age where data privacy is paramount, Tradecurve Markets’ commitment to user anonymity stands out. The platform challenges the status quo by dismissing the customary, often tedious, KYC/AML processes. Instead, users can effortlessly onboard with just an email address and a cryptocurrency deposit.

Beyond its ease of use, Tradecurve Markets distinguishes itself with a suite of advanced trading tools. The inclusion of AI-enhanced trading strategies copy trading options, and leverages reaching up to 500:1 caters to both novices and seasoned traders.

The undeniable excitement surrounding the TCRV token is a testament to Tradecurve Markets’ burgeoning popularity. The token’s value has surged from $0.010 to $0.030 (representing a 200% surge) in a matter of weeks, with no signs of slowing.

Market analysts note that Tradecurve Markets’ surge in value is seeing an exodus of investors from Tron, Avalanche, and other established coins. They therefore expect the platform to close the gap between itself and its competitors in the coming months, with a $1.00 target price for the TCRV token by the close of 2023.

Tron (TRX)’s initial explosion and the hype cycle

Tron has been making headlines since its inception in 2017 as a blockchain-based platform for content sharing. That year saw Tron’s value soar to an all-time high of $0.30 per token and a whopping market capitalization of $12 billion. Fast forward to now, and its price has dwindled, settling at $0.077 and a market cap just north of $6 billion.

Much of Tron’s early ascent can be credited to the relentless marketing campaigns orchestrated by Tron’s CEO, Justin Sun. He painted Tron as the “next big thing” in the realm of smart contract platforms. But as the promotional blitz subsided, so did Tron’s price and market enthusiasm.

Adding to Tron’s woes is the circulating rumour regarding its CTO’s detention. Many Tron holders are now seeking solace in the Tradecurve Markets presale to grab the last remaining phase-5 tokens before the public launch.

Avalanche’s lead in the DeFi arena

Avalanche has been a major player in the DeFi arena since its launch in 2019. Much like Tron, it initially skyrocketed to reach an all-time high of $146 and a market cap of over $30 billion. That was back at the end of January 2021 though – today, Avalanche’s price is just $10.03.

Avalanche’s decline has been attributed to its lack of scalability and use cases, with many users finding it difficult to interact with the Avalanche platform due to its complexity and technical nature.

The current price of $10.03 means that Avalanche is on the edge of breaking below the significant $10 support zone. This Avalanche support has held strong for more than two years, so you can imagine the shockwave that will be sent through the DeFi space if it breaks

With a possible Avalanche decline to the $3.50 level on the horizon, many Avalanche investors could turn to Tradecurve Markets to advantage of the TCRV presale.

