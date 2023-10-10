Trader Joe’s, a well-known supermarket chain in the United States, has taken legal action against a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform named Trader Joe, alleging that it has violated federal trademark laws.

The DEX platform, which operates under the domain name traderjoexyz.com, not only shares the same name as the supermarket but, according to recent reports, also appears to be trying to leverage the supermarket’s established brand and reputation.

US Supermarket Giant Locks Horns With Trader Joe DEX

Trader Joe’s has gained popularity in the digital realm by initially launching on the Avalanche (AVAX) network and later expanding its presence to BNB Chain, Arbitrum (ARB), and Ethereum (ETH).

It currently holds over $77 million worth of tokens across various chains and has processed trades amounting to $25 million in September alone.

However, its success has been overshadowed by a heated dispute regarding the origin of its brand and allegations of fraudulent attempts to misrepresent its origins.

Trader Joe’s supermarket chain has grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of response to its requests to cease the misuse of its trademark. As a result, the matter has escalated internationally, and a complaint was filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in May 2022 to force the crypto entity to relinquish its domain name.

Furthermore, recently filed court documents in the US District Court for the Central District of California shed light on the proceedings at WIPO. According to these documents, the defendants presented a false narrative that distorted the true origins of “Trader Joe’s.”

They claimed that the platform was named after the co-founder’s brother, a claim that Trader Joe’s supermarket chain has vehemently denied.

JOE Token Plummets In Value Amidst Legal Battle

Trader Joe DEX has recently seen notable variations in several critical metrics, with shifts in trading volume, market capitalization, revenue, and total value locked.

Over the past 24 hours, Trader Joe’s experienced a decline of 1.68% in its performance. This short-term dip in value has been reflected in the platform’s seven-day performance, with a 3.85% decrease.

However, despite these recent setbacks, the DEX has managed to maintain relative stability over 30 days, with a modest decline of 1.04%.

According to Token Terminal data, one of the most striking figures is the platform’s 180-day performance, which shows a significant drop of 60.82%.

Nevertheless, when considering market capitalization, Trader Joe’s DEX boasts a circulating market cap of $90.84 million, indicating its prominence within the DEX ecosystem.

Moreover, the platform has shown a positive trend, with a recent increase of 2.26%. Total value locked (TVL) is another crucial metric used to assess the health and popularity of a DEX platform. Despite the recent market fluctuations, Trader Joe DEX continues demonstrating a TVL of $78.66 million.

However, it experienced a decline of 4.54%, suggesting a potential shift in user participation and liquidity within the platform.

Finally, trading volume, an essential measure of a platform’s activity, has witnessed a significant annualized decrease of 18.45%, amounting to $7.61 billion. This decline in trading volume raises concerns about engagement and participation on the Trader Joe DEX platform.

