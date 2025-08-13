



Trader Joe’s has stood out from other grocery rivals thanks to its beloved private-label products with eye-catching packaging, which allows it to provide high-quality groceries at more affordable prices.

But recently, another reason has emerged, gaining it unexpected fame for something entirely different: its popular tote bags.

Long before many others, Trader Joe’s was among the first grocery chains to phase out single-use plastic bags and instead swap them for its signature brown paper bags printed with the logo and illustrations of fan-favorite products that change seasonally.

To continue its waste-reducing initiative and offer customers more stylish options, Trader Joe’s launched reusable tote bags in various sizes, colors, and seasonal designs, including insulated cooler versions for frozen food items.

Trader Joe’s new Halloween tote bags leak on social media

Now that the spooky season is approaching, a new collection of Halloween-themed mini tote bags has reportedly been leaked, and fans are already staying alert for any updates so they can get one before they completely sell out.

Here’s the potential lineup for Trader Joe’s new Halloween mini tote bags for 2025:

Multicolor black, green, and purple

All orange

All purple

All black

The mini tote bags are expected to retail for around $3 each and will be available at all Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. However, due to high demand and past sellouts, customers may be limited to the number of bags they can purchase.

No official release date has been announced yet, but considering that all major stores and brands have already begun rolling out Halloween-themed products, these bags will likely hit stores very soon.

Trader Joe’s to launch the 2025 Halloween mini totes. Image source: UCG/Getty Images

Trader Joe’s tote bags go viral and start a craze

Trader Joe’s reusable bags have always been a fan favorite, but they truly took off in February 2024 when the grocery chain introduced the mini tote bags in four colors. The bags went viral on social media, leading to long lines and instant sellouts.

Due to the overwhelming demand, Trader Joe’s restocked the bags in September and followed up with spring-themed mini tote bags in multiple pastel colors in April 2025, which caused even more excitement.

To extend availability and prevent them from being resold in third-party markets, Trader Joe’s began implementing purchasing limits. Still, demand remains high.

The mini tote bags may just be one of the smartest branding moves Trader Joe’s has ever made. Not only have they boosted store traffic and sales, but they’ve also turned loyal customers into walking advertisements.

Shoppers continue to share their findings on social media and carry the bags everywhere, giving Trader Joe’s mass exposure without needing to spend heavily on traditional marketing.

