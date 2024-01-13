With the bull market seemingly on the horizon, traders have been taking up positions. Instead of fun or meme tokens, traders have been opting for utility-backed projects, with Celestia (TIA), Arbitrum (ARB), and InQubeta (QUBE) among the favorites.

This post looks at why these three are among the best cryptos to buy now. Let’s get started.

InQubeta (QUBE): Potential 4,500% rally after launch

InQubeta (QUBE) , along with Celestia and Arbitrum, is one of the most solid utility-backed projects. It stands at the intersection of AI and blockchain, and the QUBE token will play a critical role within the ecosystem.

Regarding its unique offering, InQubeta aims to become the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups through cryptocurrency.

With QUBE being the utility token, it will be used for all fundraising activities within the ecosystem. By minting investment opportunities, which will be represented as NFTs and offered to investors in the marketplace, tech startups will be able to raise funds.

Other use cases of the token include governance and staking, which will contribute to demand and, in turn, its price rise. As a token holder, you will have a say in the platform’s future, which will foster a strong community. Further, holders who wish to earn passive income can stake their tokens, which will help contribute to the platform’s security.

Given the above, InQubeta future outlook is bullish, and FOMO (fear of missing out) could kick in as its launch nears.

Currently in the seventh round of the presale, each token costs only $0.0224. Experts bullish on the market and QUBE are tipping it for a potential 4,500% rally in the first six months after its launch. Hence, InQubeta could be well positioned as one of the best new crypto to invest in.

Celestia (TIA): Strong fundamentals and explosive growth

Celestia (TIA) is a fundamentally strong cryptocurrency. It plays a critical role in the crypto scene, which has resulted in it becoming a top pick among investors and traders.

Celestia is the first modular blockchain network. What it does is enable anyone, whether developers or businesses, to deploy their own blockchain with minimal overhead. With blockchains and dApps (decentralized applications) set to reshape the world, Celestia is positioned for mainstream adoption and explosive growth.

Given the above, Celestia is one of the best coins to invest in. With the bull market near, it is one of the most compelling ways to position yourself for staggering gains.

Arbitrum (ARB): Potential and bullish promise

Arbitrum (ARB) is another solid investment you can make in the crypto space. What are its unique offerings, though? It is an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, promising speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency. To achieve these goals, Arbitrum employs optimistic rollups.

Considering the scalability issues on Ethereum, Arbitrum has emerged as one of the most popular and effective layer-2 scaling solutions. This, along with its cheap price, makes it a promising investment.

While it is among the top altcoins on the market, it is ridiculously underpriced, which leaves it with massive upside potential. Therefore, if you wish to ride its bullish wave, we suggest grabbing a bag of ARB and HODL, as it is one of the best cryptos to invest in.

Conclusion

Between meme and utility-backed tokens, traders are opting for the latter ahead of the anticipated bull market. The favorites include Celestia, Arbitrum, and InQubeta, which makes them altcoins to watch. With InQubeta still in its early stages, investors can position themselves for potentially staggering gains. You can participate in the presale via the link below.

Visit InQubeta Presale